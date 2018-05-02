BEHEMOTH - Messa Noire

Every once and awhile an album comes along that not only defines a band or an artist, but an era or movement for which that artist resides. For Polish extreme metal titans Behemoth, their 2014 opus The Satanist is such a record; a mammoth titan of the blackened death metal genre, and an unwavering assurance that Behemoth are one of the finest metal outfits – of any persuasion – alive today.

Naturally, documenting a live performance of such a masterful record in its entirety would be a no-brainer. Behemoth’s Messe Noire captures the full Satanist experience live. The album, dvd and blu-ray features the band performing The Satanist in full at a home-town showcase in Warsaw, Poland, and an electric set at the Brutal Assault Festival in the Czech Republic. For metal buffs and longtime fans, Messe Noire also includes a cinematic archive featuring all official videos associated with The Satanist.

From the haunting and somewhat disturbing shrieks and squeals that kick off opening track "Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel", frontman and pioneering vocalist Nergal is in complete command of his audience, with a mesmerizing and almost cult-leader aura. Each cog in the Behemoth machine fits to perfection. Zbigniew “Inferno” Promiński’s ferocious double-kick during "Furor Divinus" reminds fans why he is one of the premiere drummers in all of heavy metal. He is equally complemented by bassist Tomasz “Orion” Wróblewski and master guitar player Patryk “Seth” Sztyber.

The pace and intensity put forth by all hands washes over viewer or listener in thumping waves. It’s the next best thing from being there, truly. There isn’t a wasted movement or misstep in the entire performance. From “Amen" to "Ben Sahar", and the unbelievable "O Father O Satan O Sun!" Behemoth are at peak prowess. Complementing their epic performance with fans that live and die by every frenzied beat and strum makes for necessary viewing for any good-serving metal follower.

Behemoth are absolute legends. The Satanist is perfection. You owe it to yourself to pick up Messe Noire.