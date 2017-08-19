BISON - You Are Not The Ocean You Are The Patient

The further BC’s Bison crawl up their own collective asses, the better they get. Case in point being their excellent 2014 noise-rock EP One Thousand Needles, which was cantankerous and basically a middle finger to the listener, and it was some of the band’s best output yet. Here on their first post-Metal Blade album, the band continue on that noise-rock path, opener “Until The Earth Is Empty” basically functioning as a lost Unsane song, but second tune “Anti War” sounds more like an aggressive crust-metal anthem.

Bison pull it off, just as they do the angular noise-sludge riffing of “Drunkard” and the intense instrumental “Kenopsia”, which is just this side of Knut being accessible, of Keelhaul actually loosening their shoulders for a few minutes. Late album rager “Raiigin” tackles Bison’s sludge and speed sides with equal gusto, and although the band is stronger when going slower, they take on punk with the heart of all-ages-shows lifers. This 39-minute album takes the promise of One Thousand Needles and heavies it up, leaving that EP’s more punk personality and bringing more sludge, but never stopping to deliver a healthy dose of atmosphere, as on slow-burning closer “The Water Becomes Fire”, Neurosian in name and sonics alike.