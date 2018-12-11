BLACK MAJESTY - Children Of The Abyss

Australia's leading power metal export, although dormant since 2015, Black Majesty have the speed and technical precision to compete with the bigger names in Europe, but geography hampers wider acceptance. The sound is closer to Italian than Germany, residing somewhere between Stratovarius and Dragonforce (strangely enough, neither inhabitants, of either locale!), albeit stylistically closer to the former, than the latter. Over the course of the Aussies' career, they've become more classy/refined, progressive leaning, without any loss of power/intensity. Not an easy feat to accomplish! Vocals are towards the higher end of the spectrum.

Searing guitars, and even faster lead breaks, greet "Dragons Unite" opener. Titular chorus to "Something's Going On" is so damn infectious, as the track shuffles along at a breakneck pace. An old school English vibe on that one. Somehow, the rapidity increases even more, for the racing dual leads on the title cut. Sing-along "Always Running" is the pick of the litter. The lone criticism, a small one, given how well the construct, is the lack of differentiating dynamics: everything seems to be delivered on "full tilt". What appears to be the lone exception, "Wars Greed", begins with almost baritone timbre and ballad approach, but quickly rolls into more typical territory. Perhaps in a Gloryhammer/Twilight Force era, Black Majesty will score major points with the under 25 crowd.