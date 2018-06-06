BLACK SALVATION – Uncertainty Is Bliss

Catching my eye due to enlisting the talents of former In Solitude drummer Uno Bruniusson, I’ve been keeping tabs on what the various members of the Swedish act have done since disbanding and they’ve usually been underwhelming. That is not the case with this psychedelic, doomy late-‘60s vibe Black Salvation explores. Uncertainty Is Bliss is their second album and first with the revered Relapse Records. Sporting retro guitar tones, spastic rhythms and feeling like you’re on some kind of acid trip, Black Salvation captures the spirit of those past times while also making their mark with memorable songwriting.

It all starts with vocalist, guitarist Paul, who at times sounds like a suave Jim Morrison, especially on the enchanting (and best tune) “Leair”. He sets the tone for the entrancing sound of the music and drifting the listener along like in the middle of opener “In A Casket’s Ride” or the haze of “A Direction Is Futile”. That’s not all their made of though as they throw in some stomping rockers like the psychedelic “Floating Torpid” and the fuzzy “Breathing Hands.”

Definitely my surprise of the year thus far as I wasn’t expecting much from this and with a push from Relapse, hopefully they can receive some much needed attention!