BLACKSLASH - Lightning Strikes Again

Despite the Eddie-looking mascot that adorns the cover of this debut by the oddly monikered German youngsters, the sound is something of ‘70s style hard rock/proto-metal. Strong on melodies and sing-along choruses, the title track kicks things off. There's an innocent, poppy Speranza-era Riot feel to the twin lead guitar "Night City Street Lights". The pace quickens for "Skyline Rider" without losing harmonies, sort of the magic power Triumph always possessed. Otherwise simplistically constructed, "Eyes Of A Stranger" offers some nice solo guitar work. NWOBHM is the calling card for gallop of "Illuminate The Night".

Twin lead, old school metal is the name of the game in "Steel Held High", but those clean infectious vocals belie the heaviness, ala High Spirits. After a forgettable ballad "Save My Heart", the upbeat "Shine On" corrects things, plenty of multi-tracked vocals and lengthy instrumental section. "Right To The Top" is a pumping, high energy party pleaser, the last proper tune, ultimately ending with ac over of Randy's "It's Got To Be Love". Given their (relatively young) age and location, sure to be plenty of releases to come. Investigate now.