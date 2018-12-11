BLADE KILLER - High Risk

Out of Los Angeles, Blade Killer are yet another band (see also Cauldron, Skullfist, Sign Of The Jackal, and Bullet)) to recapture the sounds and stylings of the early ‘80s New Wave Of British Heavy Metal. Like a sister band to Night Demon. Someone has to keep that classic music alive, right. It also helps this debut was mixed and mastered by fellow peer, vocalist Olof Wikstrand from the band Enforcer. It’s a mix Maiden (Di Anno era), Angel Witch, Grim Reaper, Demon, Satan, and Tokyo Blade.

First track “Lost Angels”, while the opening drums and leads scream Saxon (also “Rush Of Thunder”), a nice nod. Debut title track has a little more kick in its step with twin leads. One of the two longer tunes, at 4:20, “In The Arms Of The Devil” builds and hits a solid mid stride, while “Midnight Sinner” could have been on Maiden’s Killers album if it was release in 2018. Do I hear some Phantom of the Opera in those “Endangered Species” riffs? “Tomb Of Thoughts” ends the eight songs just short of thirty minutes, even the album’s length is tailored to the early ‘80s wave. Enjoyable, nice to hear another young band carrying on the old guard’s groundwork.