BLASPHEMOUS SQUAD - Ancient Blasphemous Fire

Hardcore punk often gets thrown on my death deck to break up the metal battering that my ears are constantly subjected to. So, when I read Blasphemous Squad’s bio claiming that they mix black and thrash metal with hardcore punk, they immediately grabbed my attention. Question is, do they deliver on their promise on this six-track mini-album?

Hell yes. Grimy, speed infatuated and definitely anti-Christian (as can be ascertained by the upside-down crosses imbedded in their logo), this Italian unit inflict damage as described and promised. Think early Celtic Frost and Poison Idea thrown in a blender with a dash of thrash. “Modern Abominable Pestilence” and “The Forest of Black Power” reek the most havoc, both being incessant barn burners, with the latter showing off the drummer’s fine footwork. The band also toss a curveball mid-way with an acoustic guitar respite that acts as a fine setup for the grinding “The Black Oracle Speaks Tonight” that follows. If you like your black metal old school, your thrash furious and your hardcore punk off-the-rails, Ancient Blasphemous Fire is for you.