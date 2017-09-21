BLAZING RUST - Armed To Exist

Something about a Russian outfit claiming to be Armed To Exist, but then I guess you write what you know about, right Tankard? Although the Soviet Union missed the ‘80s glory era of metal (don't get me started about the farcical Moscow Music Peace festival), the debut from this young St. Petersburg quintet gives the impression they were there, all long. Maybe those spy satellites were better than Western powers realized! At times, recalls neophyte Def Leppard, when they still resided in Sheffield and had yet to meet Mutt Lange. Smooth throat, with the occasional high pitched yelp (getting close to John Gallagher/Raven pitched on “Hellbringer” opener), atop spirited, melodic traditional metal.

There's a NWOBHM innocence and exuberance coursing through these nine tracks. Their title track kicks into high gear. “Dying World” could be a lost Diamond Head outtake. If I had only one chance to convince someone of Blazing Rust's worth, let them hear “Blindfold”, a more guitar aggressive attempt that includes all the elements heard throughout the album. Interestingly, “Almighty Lord”, would appear to be an overtly religious topic, but with a twist. Come the final verse, the savior is false. Was ready to write off the plodding begun “Witch” until the midway point, when the guitars take off and Igor Arbuzov (no evidence of an accent on his English) adopts a higher twang. Only clunker is the closing “Under The Spell”, so wisely placed in the running order. While not a popular sentiment in the US these days, look forward to meeting up with these Russians. Investigation highly warranted!