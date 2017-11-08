BLAZON STONE - Down In The Dark

4th album from Running Wild obsessed Swedes, although it marks the first time they've had the same singer for more than one album, Erik Forsberg on board as Blazon Stone return to the pirate motif briefly abandoned for War Of The Roses. Fans of Rock N Rolf's output circa Under Jolly Roger/Port Royal are strenuously urged to investigate the latest ten spot (plus introductory “The Galleons Departure” and full blown “1478” instrumental). This is generally high spirited galloping sea shanties, riffing guitars raised on the main sail.

Opener “Into Victory” only teases what will follow, abandoning its trademark guitar too quickly. Led by double bass drums and a buzzing beehive of riffs, the title track retains that sing-along quality so infectious in the best Running Wild (and by default, Blazon Stone) material. “Tavern Of The Damned” begins as if a ballad (the lone such hint), but quickly settles into a familiar gait. “Eagle Warriors” is built on a simple, repetitive lyric, perfect for crowds, if Blazon Stone ever decided to play live. A mid-paced “Hanged Drawn And Quartered”, with gang vocals, come the titular chorus, is a bright spot, but the standout stuff has a speedy edge to it” “Merciless Pirate King”, “Bloody inquisition” and whammy bar diving “Captain Of The Wild” finale. Screw originality, this rocks!