BLAZON STONE - War Of The Roses

Everyone's favorite Running Wild doppelgangers return for Album #3 with a bit of a surprise, namely all but dropping the pirate motif (“Black Dawn Of The Crossbones” being the lone exception). Erik Forsberg is yet another new vocalist (albeit an upgrade over the previous singer) and while the theme might focus on the titular conflict, the music still recalls Rock n Rolf Kasparek's buccaneer obsessed Germans.

Not the famous, oft covered Steppenwolf song, opener “Born To Be Wild” comes screaming out of the speakers. “Stay In Hell” features like-minded, spirited guitarwork, while the speedy “Voici La Grande Peur” is introduced by a lone classical guitar interlude. “Welcome To The Village” is a full blown (2:57) instrumental. A lively “Soldier Blue” will get the heads bobbing and the 9:36 disc closing “War Of The Roses” really has a little bit of everything (including a vocal aping ode to Graham Bonnet circa Alcatrazz). Enjoyable, but no longer a replacement for the Real McCoy.