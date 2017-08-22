BLOODLUST - At The Devil's Left Hand

Snarling with bestial intent, Australia's Bloodlust send notice that they are not content with a significant reputation Down Under. No, this blast of Christian-hating malcontent has been created for world-wide consumption, somewhat surprising considering that this is only the band's second full length release. Highlights early on include the vicious “Deadly Force” and “Witchfyre” tandem which perfectly represents the band's black thrash, charging out of the gate with heads down conviction.

There are slight references to a number of bands throughout (early Slayer, Witchery), but Bloodlust successfully set forth their own unique underground blueprint here. Focusing on lacerating speed with dirty, gravel-throat vox as its base sound, they also add chugging passages to consolidate strength and create some differentiation. Rubbing shoulders with Destroyer 666's impressive Wildfire release from 2016, this is high quality blackened thrash for those who crave break-neck intensity in their metal. Exhilarating.