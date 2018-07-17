BOGHAUNTER – Writhe

New Hampshire doom band Boghaunter are doing things right on their debut EP: with two songs clocking in at a total of 25 minutes, this is not a release to be taken lightly. Opening cut “Constellation Vows” absolutely crushes it, the band crafting a relatively upbeat doom/sludge epic (15 minutes, and it goes by fast) with atmosphere, but one that has songwriting smarts to it as well (also: damn near impossible to not drum along to that one “dun-dun” part, hard on the air toms). I’m reminded of the latest release from Mournful Congregation (itself an outstanding piece of funeral doom), Boghaunter crafting not just intense doom here, but transcending that and creating art with purpose, art with passion. And that’s just the first song.

Second track “Ordeals” is much more concise, clocking in at a mere 9:30, the band going low and slow, this song and the opener both evoking legends like Yob and Neurosis in all the best of ways, the music incredibly heavy but never oppressive and, oddly, never depressing, the band showing tons of hope throughout the sluggish sounds here. It’s not as incredible as “Constellation Vows” (which is most certainly incredible), but it’s a powerful and moving piece of doom nonetheless. Excellent debut here from a band that clearly has a great future ahead of them.