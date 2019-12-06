BURDIZZO - Nursery

Album number two here for these Toronto-based grinders, if we can call 13-minute debut Acoustic Neuroma a full-length (which we can, because this is grindcore). Here the band stretch out to a full 20 minutes, these 12 songs immediately hitting hard like a power-violence-inflected take on grind, the band raging through opener “Crucipricefix” like Benumb on Agathocles, while second song “Blackmailisted” gets beefy like Pig Destroyer. “Culturcluse” absolutely rules, the band channelling Incantation covering Despise You with some bonkers guitar work along the way; “Conserpent” nods to NYHC in its muscular delivery before the awesomely titled “Educastration” gets back to grinding.

I dig the variety here, this band clearly having a good time, nodding to several different forms of extremity, and doing so in a way that never gets goofy, which it easily could. Brings me back to the glory days of Slap-A-Ham, and, in a sense, this almost feels like a compilation that label would release, which totally rules and is a pretty big compliment, really. Closer “Deafnicity” even throws us for a loop, the band getting absolutely progressive at 3:46, settling into a more mid-paced form of destruction for much of it before the manic, panicked grinding and mind-numbing feedback takes us to the finish line. I approve of the sonic chaos these guys put down; consider Burdizzo the latest big contenders in Canadian grindcore.