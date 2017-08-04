BURNING SHADOWS - Truth In Legend

Reviewed their sophomore effort, Gather, Darkness! back in 2012, at the time a dozen years in the making and while there's been a couple of EPs during the intervening years, no one can accuse the Baltimore/DC beltway populated act of rushing things. You see, in addition to financing their own records, Burning Shadows play European power metal, something of an anathema in the States, although there are signs the next domestic metal generation is more open to embracing the sound than most of their elders.

Ambitious album, not just the technical construction, but the visual landscape painted by verbose lyrics, dealing in history, fantasy and video games, delivered in a clean, at times higher pitch. If the singing gig doesn't pan out, Tom Davy could definitely do voice-over work with his distinctive, dramatic flair. But does it rock? Plenty of dynamic switches, although the pace rarely veers above a mid-paced, albeit triple guitar showcasing, gallop. No flat out speed, but the early Iced Earth inspired title cut and “From The Stars” are the most aggressive. On the opposite end of the spectrum, there's the piano tinged ballad. Daring, but ultimately unsuccessful. Mammoth disc closer “Deathstone Rider” spans 13 minutes, without becoming tiresome, a major feat!