BURNING WITCHES - Burning Witches

Self-issued debut from Swiss, all female outfit, whose pre-release single was distributed by the mighty Nuclear Blast. Musically, an infectious, but less frenetic, grittier and heavier Battle Beast, complete with shrieking sinister vocals, which is not to say there aren't some shredding moments. Schmier (Destruction) handled production. A searing guitar is greeted by high pitched wail, appropriate opening to “Black Widow” kick-off. Actually said track, as well as the eponymous title track were also the one-two punch of the aforementioned single. Strong stuff, both.

“Dark Companion” begins as if a ballad, before galloping along, an evil (death metal backing growl) invading the chorus. Angela Gossow, what hath thous wrought? Speaking of ballads, “Save Me” qualifies as the lone example, but still “heavier” than most of what's considered “rock” these days. Swirling scream introduces “Metal Demons”, the strongest (not previously available) track. Riffing guitars are up first, for “Creatures Of The Night” (not the KISS tune). Best title in the bunch goes to “We Eat Your Children”. Despite the death metal sensibilities, it's standard metal, punctuated by a witchy cackle. “Creator Of Hell” is mid-tempo, from a band best when going all-out. Despite a number of vocals styles, “The Deathlist” (temporarily) wanders into more refined territory, before reaffirming the metal commitment. Not sure why they felt the need to close with a cover (Judas Priest's “Jawbreaker”, insist sexist innuendo here), rather than one of their own. Perhaps it's a stylistic calling card, something most will recognize and equate with the ladies' originals. In that regard, it's right on the money. A welcome addition to the ever expanding crop of female metalheads!