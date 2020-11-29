CARCASS - Despicable
November 29, 2020, an hour ago
(Nuclear Blast)
Hard to believe it’s been seven years since the mighty Carcass returned with Surgical Steel, but here we have it, and now the four-song Despicable EP is here to keep us satisfied until the band’s new full-length, which is scheduled to drop in 2021.
“The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue” kicks things off here, with the band doing their mid-tempo Carcass crawl to perfection, the sounds definitely channelling their classic Heartwork material in a big way, new guitarist Tom Draper (Pounder, Angel Witch) pulling his weight alongside the maestro Bill Steer just fine. This six-minute tune is really peak Carcass, the band mixing up melody with harsh grinding in a cohesive manner that few can really pull off with such grace. Next up is “The Long And Winding Bier Road” and it continues to bring back the mainly-Heartwork-but-kinda-Necroticism vibe, which is basically Surgical Steel summed up; it’s followed up by the previously released “Under The Scalpel Blade”, a fantastic, memorable slice of Carcass. “Slaughtered In Soho” closes things off with another great mid-to-slow melodic death march, everything that the gore-obsessed followers of mid-to-later-era Carcass could hope for done excellently on this EP. Carcass are a great EP band (hello, Tools Of The Trade), and Despicable hammers that point home.