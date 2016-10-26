CARNOPHAGE - Monument

It’s been eight years since Turkish death metallers Carnophage released their debut album, but time away hasn’t dulled the band’s attack: this 37-minute album shows that Carnophage can be chilling and atmospheric, dense and brutal, and swirling and technical. Check out first song proper, “Second Genesis”, for a bit of all of the above, the band opening up the album strong, a streak they continue throughout this concise, high-energy disc.

I love the relentlessness of “Same Old Circle”, the song providing a nice bit of breathing room as we near the album’s halfway point, never a bad idea for a death metal album. “Sparks Of The Experiment” has killer dynamics that keep the song steamrolling onwards, “Inertia And Failure” actually has shades and hues, and the grinding and technical “At The Backside Of Our Civilization” (mental note: Carnophage have rad song titles) blasts and confounds, but never to an eye-crossing/eye-rolling degree, the band taking a page from Suffocation’s rulebook and making things technically impressive but still relatable for the average longhair DM fanatic in the know, who no doubt already has this cool album on their to-buy list.