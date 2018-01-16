CENTRIPETAL FORCE - Eidetic

To these ears technical thrash often sounds overly complex ... to the point where it seems like bands throw in time changes simply to show off their instrumental prowess. However, last year's Terminal Redux output from Vektor was a revelation, proving that technical thrash can be listenable while retaining its note density. Unfortunately, Centripetal Force's debut EP falls more into the former camp than the latter.

The first two tracks contain a confusing array of ever-changing riffs seemingly thrown haphazardly together to make up a "song". What's worse, the vocalist persistently wails irritatingly like someone doing a bad cross-impersonation between Joey Belladonna and Geoff Tate. To be fair though, the third track (of three) is more grounded with thankfully less time changes, starting out with references to Slayer and Megadeth before getting down to technical business. Centripetal Force would be encouraged to use this latter track as a blueprint for future writing ... and get someone less histrionic at the mic.