CIRRHA NIVA - Out Of The Freakshow

Dutch progressive metal band Cirrha Niva may be the Netherlands’ best kept secret. Formed in 1993, the band’s intriguing name was derived from Dante Alighieri’s epic poem The Divine Comedy. On its fourth full-length album, Out Of The Freakshow, the band’s eight stellar compositions ebb and flow with great dynamics and progressive passages. The elegantly played guitar solos from Rob Willemse and Carlo Heefer and the vibrant vocals from Legrand are quite impressive, while the rhythm section of Michel Steenbekkers (bass) and Robert van Kooij (drums), solidly anchors the band’s sound.

Opener “I Guess” begins like a circus sideshow with a riveting introduction giving a great overview to the band’s zany worldview and progressive instrumentation, technical prowess and intricate compositions. Cirrha Niva has a bit of Avatar freakshow/clown similarities, but the comparisons stop there as their music is completely different. Similarities to Marillion and even Sentenced’s early-era Gothic elements aren’t too far off base. Psychotic Waltz/Dead Soul Tribe frontman Devon Graves makes a guest appearance on “Just Another Legacy” with his poignant vocals and skillful flute playing. Graves is a name I haven’t heard in a long time and I was pleasantly surprised, as he’s very talented. If you love modern prog, then do yourself a favor and pick up Out Of The Freakshow and get to know Cirrha Niva.