COILED AROUND THY SPINE – Shades

Intros have really lost their impact; that much we can all agree on. So it was with a bit of a cocked eyebrow that I found myself enjoying “Candles”, the near-two-minute opener on this debut album from Italian-American death metal band Coiled Around Thy Spine. “Candles” does what an intro should: sets a mood, in this case a very ominous and sober one, which is then promptly torn apart by the raging, melodic death metal and near-symphonic black of opening song proper “[God Mode: On]”, which is a great way to start this album. That opening shock and awe settles a bit into a comfortable melodic death by the album’s midpoint, songs like “Freedom” not fully dropping jaws but getting there, the band definitely doing a great job of laying down skilled (seriously: dudes can shred) melodic death. The guys know a thing or two about dynamics as well, as cool closer “Safe” proves, Coiled Around Thy Spine building and building before dropping and shredding, the band’s future definitely a good one, although since this album’s release, they’ve lost their drummer; here’s hoping they can fill his (fairly large) shoes and soldier on.