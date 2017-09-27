COMEBACK KID - Outsider

Interesting to see long-running Winnipeg melodic hardcore band Comeback Kid end up on Nuclear Blast Records for this, their sixth full-length. But, there is a guest appearance from Devin Townsend on “Absolute”, so maybe it makes more sense than one would initially think. The title track, which kicks off the album, shows off all the band’s strong points: a slightly melodic delivery, a vocal approach that is throaty and strong, some hardcore group chants, and an energy that somehow brings to mind post-hardcore even though the band keeps things simple and fast. “Surrender Control” lays down a great melodic chorus, and it’s followed up by the aforementioned “Absolute”, which thrashes hard and, sure, nearing metal, although this band’s power is when they’re keeping it melodic and hardcore.

“Hell Of A Scene” kills it, the band switching from frantic punk verses to melodic hardcore choruses, with not a good cop/bad cop structure in sight. Fantastic. “I’ll Be That” delivers a surprising heavy thrash chugging riff; “Livid, I’m Prime” is frantic crossover that would make any of the modern crossover bands blush. Although full of exuberance, the album starts to get a bit too familiar after about 30 minutes; still, another good album from Comeback Kid, who are starting to build up quite an impressive collection of melodic hardcore releases.