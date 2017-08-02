CONTAMINATED - Final Man

Man, do Australian deathsters Contaminated get a few things right here on their debut: this album is pure, raw, old-school death metal of the dirtiest variety available, the band channelling all the power and gory of Autopsy and Immolation to create a sound that just suffocates with sewage. Which, of course, is a good thing here in the land of freakies, songs like the initially slow-burning “Their Future” totally killing it when it’s going upstream against the murky waters, then killing it even more when it picks up speed and eventually ends up grinding. Excellent stuff.

I’m not convinced there’s much in the way of personality or any hope that I’ll really remember this when it’s done—there are more than a few bands trafficking this sort of sound these days, all more or less at the same level of awesomeness—but when it’s playing, Contaminated play grimy, OG-death to perfection. Plus, I’m 99 percent sure that “Co-opted Into Worthless Sludge” is the best death metal song title of the past five years.