COREY TAYLOR - America 51

Subtitled, A Probe Into The Realities That Are Hiding Inside “The Greatest Country In The World”, America 51 is the fourth book from Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor. It begins with the author’s disbelief that Donald Trump was elected President of The United States of America. Going forward, Taylor continually calls Trump “The Cheeto” – in reference to his orange complexion and hair, making him similar in appearance to the crunchy, cheese-flavoured snacks from Frito-Lay. Prepare for plenty of ranting, as Taylor goes off on the former reality TV star, calling him “a bullying cunt, completely unqualified asshat, and hypocritical coward.” Furthermore, Taylor blasts Trump’s plan to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and there’s plenty of anger directed towards travel bans, alternative facts, and fake news. Taylor is so incensed with The President, he actually writes, “Trump gives off the impression of a joyless, bloodless, calculating cocksucker with no regard for anyone’s well-being other than his own – not even his children or his wife.”



In addition to being very anti-Trump, America 51 discusses: prejudice, racism, white privilege, Sarah Palin, Hillary Clinton, ignorance, idiocy, and tourists. Taylor readily admits, “I know what most of you are going to say: ‘Hey shit fucker, stick to singing, and leave the politics to professionals.’” He also confesses, “This could be the angriest book I’ve ever written and will ever write.” Fully aware of the tirade put to paper, Corey states, “I have every confidence that this book is going to lose me some fans.” In Chapter 7, Taylor is surprisingly honest saying, “I can’t believe you guys have soldiered this far through this bastard.” Given the humorous, enjoyable nature of Taylor’s previous book, You’re Making Me Hate You, it’s even more disappointing that only two funny tales exist within the 239 pages that comprise America 51. Those being Taylor’s recollection of his appearance on Tosh.0, and the misadventures of a crew member in Tokyo.

