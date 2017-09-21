COVEN - The Advent

Promoted as "New Wave of Japanese Language British Heavy Metal", this mini-LP clocking in at 20 minutes represents the band's first recorded output. As can be deciphered, lyrics are sung in Japanese with the exception of the track titles/choruses which are inexplicably sung in English. Minor quibble though when taking the top notch musicianship and production that is on display.

First track “Brave Warriors” is your prototypical high speed power metal ditty, sporting good intensity and a slower mid-section evoking early Maiden instrumentation. “Karma” follows with an opening reminding one of the mighty Mercyful Fate before settling into a sturdy staccato main riff, switching tempoes throughout. Third up is “Wings Of Glory” containing more than a passing nod to Maiden's “The Trooper”. “Scream For Tomorrow” finishes the record, building to a crescendo from its initial mournful, slow tempo. Kudos to the band for putting together a very professional sounding debut, containing great instrumental performances, the guitar leads especially being of note. That said, there's some room for improvement; the vocals don't hold up to the standard of the instrumentation and there's an obvious lack of originality in the song writing. In a word - promising.