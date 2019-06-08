If you are looking for a band that captures the '80s hard rock, glam, hair metal bands that were in constant rotation on MTV, then why are you not listening to Swedish rockers Crazy Lixx? Forever Wild is their sixth studio album, building on the predecessors, fine tuning the melodies and hooks as you can hear in opening track “Wicked”. The one thing the Lixx are close to capturing is the all-important riff, melodies and hooks.

“Breakout” has a riff very reminiscent of Dokken or Ratt, but it’s hard to be on Lynch or De Martini’s level when they set the standard. But the Swedes are doing a fine job carrying on the sound and stylings. “(She's Wearing) Yesterday's Face” is a little grittier and sleazy like L.A. Guns, Faster Pussycat, or late '80s/early '90s names like Lillian Axe and Wildside. “Eagle” slows up the groove gets into an AOR Survivor vibe, nice simple hook to “Terminal Velocity”. “Love Don't Live Here Anymore” is the big power ballad and has a melody you heard many times before from the genre. Guitars and beat for “Weekend Lover” is basic, “Never Die (Forever Wild)” closes the album with more energy. Enjoyable, Crazy Lixx are doing a great job keeping this music alive.