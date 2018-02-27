CRUENTATOR - Ain’t War Hell?

Out of the ashes of gore band Bowel Stew comes the imposing Cruentator. Making no-nonsense thrash for those who like their music to apply a baseball bat to the senses, the Italians certainly leave bruises with this debut full length. Containing a healthy dose of early Teutonic thrash, riffs dart in and out quickly in an endless parade of pistons-popping forward momentum. Ambro’s throaty snarl/bark vox never let up, adding to the overall aura of relentlessness. Check out “Tyrants Of The Wasteland”, “The Nightstalker” and “Marching Into A Minefield” for perfect examples of aggressive, dirty thrash done with conviction and passion.



Some may complain about the lack of subtlety and variation, but that would be missing the point. Cruentator obviously wanted to make an album for serious students of thrash… and have succeeded in spades. No compromise.

<br />