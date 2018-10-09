CRYONIC TEMPLE - Deliverance

Pleased to announce that although it takes a while, what with the extended 2:28 instrumental intro, but once "Rise Eternally Beyond" finally gets going, it's a buzzing guitar number that almost washes away the sour taste of last year's Into The Glorious Battle mistake (and we waited nine years for that disaster)! Blood Guts & Glory ('03) remains a fun go-to platter, but make no mistake, the current 13 proper tunes (clocking in at an hour, post-intro) while a combination, leans closer to the synth heavy pop of the last album than the raging traditional metal from earlier in their career. Unlike its predecessor, Deliverance hasn't completely forgotten about guitars (occasionally sounding like guitar synths). While the keyboards remain prominent, there's a strong sense of melody (almost danceable on "Through The Storm") that was absent previously. Apparently seeing the error of their way, "Knights Of the Sky" could almost be an outtake from a decade (or more) ago.

Not sure what happened on the title cut. Who decided shrill, scraggly bursts of vocals needed to be interjected into the chorus? Bad idea. A couple of movie soundtrack ballads and the Swedes revert to the saccharine poppy power metal of its predecessor: jangly guitars and techno inspired synthesizer beats. Not terrible, but given the raised expectations, as satisfying as flat champagne. What had started so promisingly suddenly scraped, although it retains a strong sense of rhythm, unfortunately more geared towards a disco, than metal bar. "Under Attack" apparently wants to be countrymen Sabaton, but misses the essence that the Sabs are first and foremost a metal band, then write catchy tunes (having long ago ditched the keys, at least onstage), not the other way around. Moments of former glory, including "Starchild", almost lost in the wandering final half of the running order. A slight improvement from the last misstep. Moving forward, will give them one more (last) chance.