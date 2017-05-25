CRYONIC TEMPLE - Into The Glorious Battle

First album from the Swedes in almost a decade is a full blown concept album, regarding a futuristic war. A lot has happened in the traditional/power metal world since 2008. When they began, Cryonic Temple would be firmly cast in the retro-traditional metal realm, but these 13 proper tracks, plus a prophetic opening intro “The Beginning Of A New Era”, sees an added importance of keyboards and stylings closer to today's speedy (albeit flouncy) generic, so-called power metal. The variety that gives the genre a bad name. Where are the hooks? The grit?

“Man Of A Thousand Faces” rides a rapid, if unoriginal melody. Ditto “All The Kings Men” follow-up. The title track briefly teases a (false) harder edge, but also adds female vocals. “Mighty Eagle” and mid-tempo, but guitar driven “Can't Stop The Heat” stand head and shoulders over ballads like “Heroes Of The Day”, the acoustic, piano and easy listening/symphonic synths of “This War Is Useless” (ugh!) or a “Freedom” finale. Just a bit of fist pumping, come “Heavy Burden”, but one song from the end, wonder how many will persevere that far into the running order. Love the initial trio of albums, which is the place to start any inquiry, whilst this smells of stylistic cash grab/major disappointment. Avoid!