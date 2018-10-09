DC4 - Atomic Highway

Fourth album from the traditional minded heavy metallers, featuring the brothers Duncan – Matt, Shawn, and Jeff, along with former Dio guitarist Rowan Robertson. Jeff Duncan is also the guitarist for the mighty Armored Saint and also serves as the vocalist for DC4. Of course, there are going to be some similarities to the Saint’s march, especially with Jeff’s vocal delivery that has a similar style and sound to John Bush. All in all, there are some credible musicians with this band and the music is hard, driving heavy metal that lives up to the album name.

That driving heavy metal is out full front in “Progeny – Queen Of Angels” – a scorcher of a track that could have fit right on the Saint’s last album, Win Hands Down. And that’s the name of the game on Atomic Highway, continual riff assaults to sink your teeth into. Whether it’s the engine rev up of the title track or the incredibly catchy “Something In My Head”; it’s amazing how the quality of the cuts rarely dips. The hits keep coming with “Dominique”, a buzz saw shuffle about a wild, unsaintly woman of sorts and is complimented by razor sharp solo. Speaking of Saints, John Bush appears on The Who cover “Baba O Riley” (often mistakenly referred to as “Teenage Wasteland”) and is definitely heavier than the original and here you can really hear the similarities between Bush’s and Jeff’s voice. A cool cover, but kind of breaks the flow of the album and the same goes for the moody ballad “21st Century Love”. Of course the Saint sound continues to dwell in “One And Only” – with a structure similar to “In An Instant” from the last Saint album – and has the same brilliant execution in the melody, riffs, and solo.

It’s simple, if you’re a fan of Armored Saint or traditional, rocking heavy metal, then this is for you. Atomic Highway isn’t here to reinvent the wheel, it’s here to see how fast and far the wheel can go. Highly recommended – don’t let it pass you by.