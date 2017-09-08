DEAD LORD - In Ignorance We Trust

Eleven hard rock originals and a closing cover of Motörhead's “Stone Dead Forever” comprise the sophomore full-length from profile rising Swedes who appear descendants of Thin Lizzy. There's a similarity in the timbre of singer/guitarist Hakim Krim and the great Phil Lynott. Particularly live, the songs take on a more lethal edge. Short constructions with twin guitar leads (in tones rarely heard in the last 30+ years), hopefully they will fare better than likeminded countrymen, The Dagger and Black Trip, who befell the public's ennui for new acts, in the flood of resurrected careers and pointless reissues. There's a snide humor in Krim's lyrics. Take, “One for all and all is me” in the opening “Ignorance”. In person, he joked (?) that as someone of Arabic descent, he won't be coming to the USA anytime in the next three years, having already been “randomly” detained on a trip to LA.

A very mature album, at times offering blues (even slightly jazzy) compositions. This is not just bang it out music. Catchy first single/video “Reruns” concerns solitude (“Loneliness won't leave me alone. Tired of reruns in my head.”) Paradoxically, the next track is called “Leave Me Be”, which harkens back to Lizzy's “A Night In Life Of A Blues Singer”. A large portion of “The Glitch”, build around a simple, repetitive guitar ditty, is instrumental. “Kill Them All” picks up the pace again, a look behind the military ideology. While it begins soft & slow, “Never Die” turns into an abruptly ended guitar jam. Almost countrified, acoustic intro to “Part Of Me”, serene, start-to-finish. “They!” is another tasteful dual guitar workout. Despite the title, “Darker Times” is quite upbeat. Will undoubtedly be a bigger deal overseas (where already asked to festivals), but will Dead Lord find a niche here?