DEADLINE – Nothing Beside Remains

French hard rockers Deadline are back with their second album and is filled with the swagger, attitude of ‘70s/’80s rock backed by a modern production. There’s a lot to like on the follow-up to 2014’s Fire Inside and it’s led by vocalist by Arnaud Restoueix, who sounds like a volatile mix of Bon Scott and Udo Dirkschneider.

The riffs are dirty and gritty and it’s exemplified on opener “Devil’s In The Details” while some classic KISS influence can be found on “D.O.C.” (some similarities to “Flaming Youth”) and the gritty title track. I could easily see this track fitting on the first KISS album. It’s not all about the rock of cliché of sex and partying though as the band talks about life situations, TV shows (“Natural Born Pimp”) and there’s an ode to the Paris terrorist attacks from November 2015, the respectfully done “Silent Tears (November 13th)”. The fire-spitting courage continues on the raucous “Man On A Mission” and the gnarly riff on “Mercenary” requires repeated listens.



If only the album cut out a couple tracks (12 total), we’d have a higher score, but the important point is these guys have improved leaps and bounds from the first album and this should be receiving a lot of attention!



