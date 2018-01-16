DEATH KEEPERS - Rock This World

Debut from high energy Spanish traditional metallers begins with a revving motorcycle and a high pitched shriek. Plenty of twin guitar leads within ten originals (plus “Invention IV”, a 56 second intermezzo). While the mid-tempo “Fire Angel” struggles with enunciated lyrics, the solos/breaks do all the talking. The band's signature tune (simple, repetitive, but damn catchy) recalls early (Iron Maiden inspired) Helloween.

Speaking of speedy, double bass driven anthems, The Keepers (get it?) unveil the neoclassic, unnecessarily tongue twisting (this Dey Rus guy struggles with English, as it is) “Haven's Heaven”. The lone acoustic guitar begun “Thriving Forecast” develops into a stirring, full-blown instrumental, something Schenker (circa original MSG) would be proud of calling his own. While not a true intro, “Love's Within (Yourself)”, a Motley Crue doppelganger of a follow-up, practically leaps from the speakers, riding on the back of that voiceless prequel. Straight ahead title cut and the spirited twin leads of “Wildfire”, with its spoken voice-over, demonstrate what the Barcelona based quintet do best. The concluding (and oddly entitled) “Smooth Hit Love” is a (failed) attempt at ballad/love song. Glad they left it to the end, just skip or turn your player off early. Young, enthusiastic and needing a little focus (as well as lessons in English diction), but overall enjoyable entry to the ranks of metaldom.