DEE SNIDER - For The Love Of Metal

So in recent years Twisted Sister have retired, decided no more touring, no new music because it is just not worth it for several personal and financial reasons. On the other hand, frontnman Dee Snider sees things (and always has) differently. Since Twisted broke up in the late ‘80s, Snider released music with bands Widowmaker and Desperado in the ‘90s, a solo album in 2000, and singing with the Broadway show Rock of Ages, among other projects. This latest solo album, produced by Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta, has contributions by Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow). Dee though, did not write any of the music or lyrics. So, is this really a Dee Snider “solo” album? It’s more like he’s a guest singer on a collaboration project, right?

Given the list of guests, and Dee’s absence of input, this is influenced by the aggressive sounds of current bands. It is more modern music and sonically current, has some of that Hatebreed hardcore attitude, yet still has melody Snider fans will want. Heavier than Twisted evident by the drums on album opener “Lies Are A Business”, a fast double bass speedster. “Tomorrow’s No Concern” begins with a fuzzy bass line and effects on Dee’s vocal, yet still kicks in with a straight forward metal punch. Dee’s voice still strong, undeniable with grit and melody and plenty of attitude. Snider is surely one of the overlooked voices in metal’s history, overshadowed by Twisted’s hit singles and glam image. Unfortunate.

Guitars drop out during the moody verses in “I Am The Hurricane” with a pre chorus punch in the face. Title of “American Made” a statement in itself, a contemporary fashion rocker I can see Dee doing live. Good groove in the pocket from the riffing in “Roll Over You”, and aggressive up tempo propels “I’m Ready”. At just short of three minutes, “Running Mazes” is modern American rock radio ready. “Become The Storm” with twin guitar leads has the most in common with his days in Twisted and a throwback feel. Title track is sure to be an anthem with a simple tasty metal riff, delivery and chorus.

In 2018, Dee Snider’s love of metal is real, and timeless, regardless of this really not his music. Jamey Jasta then brings something to the heavy metal party, outside of, but influenced by, his day job.