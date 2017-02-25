DEF LEPPARD - And There Will Be Next Time...

Filmed July 15th, 2016 at the sold out DTE Energy Music Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, this 18-song DVD/2 CD or Blu-Ray/2 CD set was brilliantly captured by a ten-camera crew. Devoid of any pyro, the stage show relies almost entirely on three video screens; a giant floor to ceiling display behind drummer Rick Allen, and two smaller versions situated where the amps would normally be. Compared to his peers – namely Sebastian Bach or Bret Michaels – vocalist Joe Elliott is such a tame frontman; and the fact that his eyes are closed the majority of the time he’s singing doesn’t help matters. Of the newer songs aired, "Dangerous" gets the best reception, whereas "Man Enough" sees a noticeable drop in audience enthusiasm.



The Def Leppard of the ‘80s were a much different beast compared to the band gracing the stage (your television screen) these days… unfortunately the boys from Great Britain have become safe and sterile. Their sound is so polished and slick that even "Armageddon It" and "Bringin’ On The Heartbreak" lack the edge they once had. Yes, shirtless guitarist Phil Collen is in tremendous physical shape and does a stellar job on the instrumental “Switch 625”, but the tepid cover of "Rock On" by David Essex translates to a washroom break or beer run. Not all is lost though as "Pour Some Sugar On Me", "Rock Of Ages" and "Photograph" end the festivities in straight A style. Bonus content consists of five promo videos from the 2015 self-titled album; no interviews or behind the scenes footage anywhere to be found.

