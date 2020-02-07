DELAIN - Apocalypse & Chill

Sixth album by the Dutch female fronted symphonic metallers. Apocalypse & Chill an interesting juxtaposition of words, artwork, and thoughts to explore. So Nightwish are huge, rightfully so, but from the past few times I’ve seen them in the NY/NJ area, Delain are hot on their tails. Within the 3:33 seconds of “One Second”, in that short time Delain establish the winning formula has not changed. Heavy guitars and throbbing bass, the cascading keys, and Charlotte’s mesmerizing tone trading off/harmonizing with the male voice, it’s their thing. “We Had Everything” uses ghostly keys behind great heavy riffing (see also “Chemical Redemption”) and steady drum rhythm, riffs drop out pre guitar solo for some ‘80s keyboards. Nice balance between the deep guitar tone, brighter keyboard, and the soaring female voice on video track “Burning Bridges”. Perfect single for radio (well maybe minus the Dimmu Borgir-ish demonic male part), but unfortunately here in trendy American radio doubt it has a chance.

“Let’s Dance” partially chugs about with a modern dense guitar, lightening up for a catchy chorus. Second half the album starts with a dark, doomy “Creatures”, still the vocal sits atop. That piano begun “Ghost House Heart” felt so much like a Trans-Siberian Orchestra melody, “Masters Of Destiny” begins soft like a child’s bedtime story, while “Legions Of The Lost” Broadway dramatic by way backing vocals, orchestral accompaniment, and some spoken words. “The Great Escape” graceful yet power packed. Maybe the album is a lesson in balance between the chaos of the world around us, and time to enjoy what life offers?