DEMONIC RESURRECTION - Dashavatar

One look at those heavy-duty song titles and it’s obvious that we’re dealing with some kind of high-powered concept album here, India black/death band Demonic Resurrection clearly tackling big things with their lyrics. Musically, they tackle blackened death with a flourish of sounds from their homeland, most notably on opener “Matsya – The Fish.” It doesn’t reach Rudra levels of transcendence, but Demonic Resurrection do manage to make the parts flow together fairly smoothly. I enjoy some of the less growly vocals, like on the cool “Kurma – The Tortoise” (told you about the song titles), and like it when the band get a bit more experimental, as on the near-Mastodonian “Varaha – The Boar,” which features some excellent guitar work.

“Krishna – The Cowherd” melds Century Media-slick keyboard-black acrobatics with a manic death approach with success. Although the keyboards grate a bit and it feels like the band is still developing a sound and personality of their own (but they're clearly on the right path), this is a musically accomplished album that’s enjoyable to listen to for a brisk, energetic black/death-lite injection into your day, and one that can make you think about some deep topics, if we had any idea what they were on about, anyway.