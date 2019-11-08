DENNER'S INFERNO - In Amber

Not to be confused with the all-cover tune Denner's Trickbag. Having been left out of reunion negotiations, vaunted Mercyful Fate/King Diamond guitarist Michael Denner issues this debut. Musically, however, this is no substitute. Known entities along for the ride are ‘90s Mercyful drummer Bjare T. Holm and singer Chandler Mogel (Outloud). There's a bluesy, ‘70s hard rock vibe to most of the tracks, at the best (albeit infrequent) times, reminiscent of classic UFO, although “Fountain Of Grace” sounds like a creepy, mid-tempo cut off the eponymous '04 platter by Force Of Evil, which reunited the Danish stringbender with guitar partner Hank Sherman.

It's not just the similar title (but the backing singers), “Loser” is one of those recalling the Schenker fronted Brits. It ends with Mogel doing a bit of scat vocals. That being said there's a ton of funky, bottom end driven rhythms (see “Sometimes”) throughout the nine proper songs and short (1:28) “Castrum Doloris” instrumental finale. Guitars also open the disc, “Matriarch” adopting the aforementioned Mogg/Way sound. Despite the Beatles-esque title, “Taxman (Mr. Thief)' offers vintage ‘70s keyboards. Unfortunately, not what most who recognize the name, Michael Denner, want to hear.