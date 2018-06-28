DEPRAVITY - Evil Upheaval

Australia's Depravity come out screaming like pros on Evil Upheaval, their debut album, and for good reason, as the band includes in its ranks members of, among many others, crazed black/thrash/deathsters Impiety. Opening cut “Manic Onslaught” is, I must admit, just that, the band taking the best of the Floridian death metal forefathers and combining it with a crazed, slick, modern tech-death approach. The classy guitar work and attention to songwriting detail is not going unnoticed here, the band within the first few minutes of this album getting everyone's attention.

For much of Evil Upheaval, Depravity hang out on the edge of having this unique old-school-and-new-school sound and just sort of sounding like a lot of other bands, even if the sum of their parts is actually a bit unique. So, it's a tall order in a crowded genre, but when Depravity throw in slower, melodic parts like on “Insanity Reality” or take it down to a grinding sludge like on “The Great Divide”, you start thinking, huh, maybe something interesting is happening here. Then the title track nails it like Origin and it's clear that this is a band worth revisiting on album number two.