DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT- Finisterre

Atmospheric black metal bands have a little bit of a tight rope to cross when putting together an album as they incorporate both light and shade in their music. On one extreme you have albums like Myrkur's Mareridt where the band focuses mainly on the ethereal, inserting blackness sparingly as juxtaposition (bringing to question whether it really is black metal at all). Germany's Der Weg Einer Freiheit fall closer to the other extreme where their stock in trade is BM, utilizing quieter sections sparingly to create atmosphere and dichotomy.

In this case, the band use discordant strumming interludes and the odd string section before jarringly crashing headlong into chaotic, blast beated mayhem. Guitars often weave melodically above the dim, while at other times the band falls back together in dirge-like mournfulness. Hell, the epic 13 minute second track (“Ein LetzterTanz”) ebbs and flows taking the listener from serene to turbulent pastures three times alone. This fourth release from Der Weg Einer Freiheit is a good example of how atmospheric black metal can marry seemingly disparate parts into one cohesive whole.