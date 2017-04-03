DESECRATE THE FAITH - Unholy Infestation

On their second full-length album, Texas’ Desecrate The Faith have their tech/brutal death metal sound nailed: check out “Shrine Of Enmity” for proof of not only their stop-on-a-dime skills but also their songwriting smarts. Not bad at all, and the rest of the album is no slouch either, the band rubbing shoulders with Beheaded in the race to be kings of this cool sweet spot in between technical death and brutal death, both Desecrate The Faith and that Malta-based band also demonstrating a serious love of Immolation and Incantation grime, which Desecrate The Faith dabble in a bit here, although things are mainly blindingly fast throughout this 12-track album.

Speaking of those 12 tracks, this one definitely wears out its welcome by a good three songs, especially given the similar nature that they all race past with. That’s about the only downfall on this album, which—even though it doesn’t show strong personality—is an impressive second offering from Desecrate The Faith, a band worth checking out if you’re into technical death or brutal death.