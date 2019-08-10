DESTRUCTION – Born To Perish

15th album from the German thrash legends, original members guitarist Mike Sifringer and Marcel "Schmier" Schirmer (vocals, bass), with Randy Black (ex-Annihilator, Primal Fear) on drums, now a four piece again adding second guitarist (first time since the late ‘90s) Damir Eskic. Black’s drums and riffs lead the charge on opening title track before settling into a traditional Destruction groove. Schirmer’s snarl starts “Inspired By Death” with some interplay between the guitars and bass lines, and the two guitarists’ different phrasing works into the solo. Black again gets to show his stuff during “Betrayal”, and those time changes (also on “Filthy Wealth”) from Mad Butcher/ Release from Agony era return. Just short of seven minutes, half way through the album, “Butchered For Life” has a surprise or two. Starting with clean guitar and more “melodic” vocal, builds before rolling into the rumbling rhythm, back to how it began mid way. Some variety that works. “Tyrants Of The Netherworld” is brethren to anthem “Thrash Till Death”, love how both settle in the groove and pocket. Closing three maintains, and ups the intensity and speedy grooves. Destruction’s new music, post-All Hell Breaks Loose in 2000, changed nothing from their 8’0s roots. Just a little more, well, destructive, and polished given current technology. Reliable and faithful for fans, maintains a consistency. How about that Destruction, Kreator, Sodom American tour sometime soon.