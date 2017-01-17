DEVIN TOWNSEND - Only Half There

Full disclosure: I was involved in interviews with Devin for this book, and I’m listed as the Executive Editor, but I’m so happy to see that the finished product goes way beyond what I could have hoped for. But is it really a surprise? Rocket 88/Essential Works, as a publisher, has a reputation for top-shelf design and execution, and Devin thinks much the same way, wanting to make this “one shot at getting it right” as exhaustive, funny and contemplative as could be. And so there Devin is, candid as hell, going through his upbringing, relationships with Tracy, depression, drugs and Steve Vai, and then into all the bewildering and fascinating band permutations and the dense, philosophical albums they make.

As well, there are amusing chapters on producing (Stuck Mojo, Gwar, Lamb of God, Soilwork), revealing examinations on how the money is come by, playing live, getting old on stage, and then a closing passage of reflection that is the perfect whirlwind of vulnerable thoughts on why and how he does what he does, which is commandeer a singular career. On the publisher’s side, well, there’s 30 pages of exquisitely curated photography, hard cover with classy, gorgeous dust jacket, discographies, and then 289 action-packed pages of story. Oh, and there’s a smartly dovetailed CD of new music too, plus deluxe ways to purchase the book for the high-end Devotee, of which there are many.