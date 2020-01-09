DOCTOR PHEABES – Army Of The Sun

Brazilian hard rockers Doctor Pheabes have issued their new prescription, Army Of The Sun. For those not familiar with these fellas, about 10 years ago they changed their name to Doctor Pheabes and started to write their songs in English in order to attract a broader audience. It’s no accident that Army Of The Sun has more of a modern American flavor to it.

There are a lot of friendly and inviting rhythms and lyrics on Army Of The Sun as the title fits nicely. Doctor Pheabes brings bright and positive energy to the fold and it is apparent right from the start with the chanting drums of the title track and the swaying balladry of “Here To Stay”. Pheabes is at their best when the riffs become a little grittier like with the infectious “Rebel Riders” and the straight to the point “Your Love Is Mine”. Vocalist/guitarist Eduardo Parras sings with an apparent accent and at times seems like he struggles with his annunciation, but it actually adds a bit of unique charm to the music. Army Of The Sun is frontloaded with the best cuts as the back half rarely deviates from the mid-tempo, rocking formula. Snipping off a couple tracks from this 11 song offering would have helped immensely. It’s apparent the Doctor is aiming for that U.S. radio market and there’s nothing wrong with that and heck I’d sure like to hear this more than what’s currently played on mainstream radio.