DOPE - Blood Money, Part 1

Dope has been peddling its brand of raging Industrial metal for nearly 20 years. Blood Money, Part 1 is Dope's highly anticipated sixth album, and its first in seven years. Formed in 1997 at the height of the industrial metal movement — Ministry were already well-established, Nine Inch Nails were immensely popular, and White Zombie were hitting their stride — Dope were the underdogs of the scene. However, one of Dope’s standout qualities is its successful blend of aggressive industrial elements with loads of infectious melodies. On Blood Money, Part 1, Dope is reunited with its classic Die Motherfucker Die lineup of Dope, Acey Slade, Virus, and Racci Shay.

Opener “Intro Confessions Of A Felon” is a dead-on interpretation alluding to Edsel Dope’s well-publicized drug dealing days, which properly sets up first song and title track. This track is a frenetic, industrialized fist of fury with an addictive chorus. The raucous “Shoulda Known Better” is a catchy motherfucker, while “1999” rips the roof right off with an industrialized rhythmic thrust and enough aggression to go around a few times over. The infectious chorus of “Razorblade Butterfly” sticks in your head well after the track ends while “Drug Music” dishes out hypnotic and addicting melodies, just like the song title suggests. Edsel’s voice is killer throughout the 14 tracks, possessing a twisted, Al Jourgensen-like raspy tone. Look for Blood Money, Part II coming soon.