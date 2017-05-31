DOYLE - II As We Die

Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein has returned with his second solo album, As We Die. Serving as the companion piece and follow-up to the Abominator album (released in 2013), the guitars on As We Die were actually recorded years ago. Rather than release a double disc, the material was split in two. After an unbelievable 14 meticulous months spent mixing, the final, delectable product has arrived. Stylistically, As We Die has more in common with the Michale Graves era of the Misfits than the Glenn Danzig period. That being said, singer Alex “Wolfman” Story (Cancerslug) puts his own frightful stamp on each of these 13 songs, successfully alternating between ferocious growls and enticing clean vocals.



Album opener “Kiss Me As We Die” immediately welcomes listeners into that familiar and beloved horror-drenched world inhabited by Doyle. “Beast Like Me” matches great guitar squeals with lycanthrope lyrics. First single “Run For Your Life” features a soaring singalong chorus, “Witchcraft” is bludgeoning yet melodic, “Virgin Sacrifice” stomps its way out of the depths of depravity, whereas “Blood On The Axe” is sharp and sinister. Ultimately, As We Die pays fitting tribute to Doyle’s fiendish past, while simultaneously presenting impressive new ideas.

