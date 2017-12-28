DREADFUL FATE - The Sin Of Sodom

Well, this one's pretty straight forward. If you're a fan of early Teutonic Thrash you're going to love this. There's no doubting that this Swedish mob studied at the altar of mid-eighties classics Endless Pain, Pleasure To Kill, Eternal Devastation and Obsessed By Cruelty in coming up with this debut three tracker. Simply a hoot to listen to, the energy, professionalism and enthusiasm are palpable over its short nine minute bashing. While the accompanying press release points to Sodom as its direct influence, to these ears Kreator seems to be the clearer line of ascendance.

Yep, the first two original tracks ("The Sin Of Sodom" and "Unholy Lust") have an abundance of that loose, punchy and almost punky malevolence of early Sodom and Kreator, but it's hard to ignore the latter's influences in the overall song writing and the vocalist's barking vocals that are right out of Mille Petrozza's handbook. The third song being a cover of Kreator's "Tormentor" settles the question in this Teutonic Thrash fan's mind. However, the band is in obvious good company regardless of whichever side you land on in this little dispute. Looks like the full-length that is sure to come is going to be a stormer.