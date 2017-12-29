DREAMBORN - Seven Deadly Sins

Don’t judge a book by its cover because going by this one’s you’d think this be some black/death metal band with that demon goat in the suit adorning the art. Nope, we actually have a power metal act from the land of Croatia. Sitting at just under 40 minutes in length, this is a solid entry and debut for these lads.

Singer Goran Radočaj carries himself in a dignified manner and without accent (most of the time), mostly keeping in the mid-range and not unleashing a glass-shattering highs which is just fine, because the music doesn’t call for that like with the brooding “Dead Silence” and mysterious opener “Violent Scream”. Keyboards are dispersed throughout as are piped-in symphonics, but found them to be unnecessary for the most part. Guitarist Ana Radočaj shows a natural flair for tasteful solos like on the progressive “Innocence” and “Heart Of Steel” (seriously, how many songs have had that title?) so let him do his thing without the violins disrupting the rhythm. The title track serves as the best Dreamborn has to offer, fiery rhythm and a chorus most bands wish they could come up with while closer “The Sign” is runner-up as it serves as a tune early Sonata Arctica would write.

But damn, the most distracting part of Seven Deadly Sins is the plastic drum sound. Let’s get a fuller sound on the next one boys! With that said, Dreamborn is off to a solid start in their career. With some seasoning, some better production, and less symphonics, these Croatians can serve up something special in the future.