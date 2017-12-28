DROPZONE - Rape Killing Murder

Anybody who lusts for intense D-Beat are hereby given notice that they need to drop what they are doing now and seek out Dropzone's Rape Killing Murder. Making a hell of a racket akin to Discharge's mighty Hear Nothing, See Nothing, Say Nothing full length, Finland's Dropzone immediately make a beeline for the throat and never let go throughout the eight track, 14 minutes of adrenaline fueled mayhem. Bulldozing rhythms, grinding guitar and that unmistakable d-beat drum beat are on full display, transporting the listener to a sweaty pit full of rampaging mohawks. The dual vocals seal the deal: one a full blooded roar akin to Discharge's 'Cal' Morris and the other a throaty sneer similar to Jeff Walker of Carcass fame.

Considering the high quality of the recording (all the instruments are clearly audible within the din), it comes as a complete shock that this was actually recorded 21 years ago and is only now being given its proper release. This is hardcore punk that metal heads can easily latch onto ... especially those who have a predilection for grind.