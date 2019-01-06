DYREWOLF - Dyrewolf

Debut album from this brand new band of Canadians whose members come from other local names prior. Their stylings influenced by early Iron Maiden (“Where Eagles Dares”) on the opening “Dyrewolf” instrumental and the bass begun “Back On The Road”, to ‘80s American power/speed metal of names like Riot, Lizzy Borden on “Heretics”. Lots of harmonizing with those twin guitars, the fast rhythm, and mid/high range of Kyle Freeman. “Silver Spoon” slows down, finding its footing between traditional and prog, not quite getting it and a flat chorus. Too much noodling with the vocal lost amongst the playing. “Freedom Of Sin” is back on track with a clear direction in verse chorus, guitar riffs, vocals, and melody delivery. More experimenting with progressive elements on “Veto” where drums patterns and guitar rhythm, switches in lead tradeoffs all equal a display in ability, but not a solid arrangement. Solo section is better. Lead guitar riff for “The Glory” is very 70s Judas Priest, and at six minutes closer “The Mountain Crumbled” has the most Dio like focus in direction and ends strong.

There is potential, good qualities, influences, but overall this debut everyone is trying to find what works, a direction, and a balance between musicianship and the song. Curious to hear a follow-up.