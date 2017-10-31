EAGLEHEART - Reverse

Progressive leaning Czech power metal outfit who I first heard on CD, thanks to the former promoter of the now defunct Warriors Of Metal festival. May not have been able to get anyone to attend his shows, but certainly had connections and an ear for traditional/power metal.

Currently throwing their weight behind a sound reminiscent of Kamelot, thumping, pumping, keyboard laced rhythms. At various times (most prominently, the symphonic strings introduced “Until Fear Is Gone”) Roman Sacek could pass for Tommy Karevik. Electronic piano and synthesizer kick off “All I Am” with a grittier vocal. Although begun with Middle Eastern melodies, “Mind To Decipher” becomes a gruff throated, staccato number. The title track and “Enemy Within” are the speedsters in the bunch. Japanese version includes “bonus track “Erased”, as well as a pair of orchestral (non-vocal) renditions of material heard elsewhere on this album, plus acoustic version of “Nothing Remains”, from their '11 sophomore release, Dreamtheraphy.